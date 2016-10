Public Safety Minister Gil'ad Erdan has approved the appointment of Rabbi Rachamim Berachyahu of the Binyamin-region community of Talmon to be chief police rabbi.

Rabbi Berachyahu heads the Maaminim B'mishtarah ("We believe in the police" or "Police believers") beit midrash study hall, which has been working for years on a systematic doctrine to allow observant Jews to serve in the police.