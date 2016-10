16:46 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 8, 5777 , 10/10/16 Tishrei 8, 5777 , 10/10/16 Terror victim's son demands lenient judge should be fired Read more



Micah Avni, son of murdered terror victim Richard Lakin, demands Justice Minister Shaked fire the judge who delayed the jailing of Sunday's terrorist. ► ◄ Last Briefs