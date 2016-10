16:29 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 8, 5777 , 10/10/16 Tishrei 8, 5777 , 10/10/16 446 blocked from Kikar Modiin Illit to Shilat Junction Southbound Highway 446 was closed from Kikar Modiin Illit (Modiin Illit Square) to the Shilat Junction, Monday afternoon. An accident was cited.



