15:26 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 8, 5777 , 10/10/16 Tishrei 8, 5777 , 10/10/16 2 suffer from smoke inhalation in Lakia A fire broke out in the Negev Bedouin community of Lakia, Monday afternoon. Two people were lightly affected by smoke inhalation and were taken to Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva' for treatment after they were treated at the scene by the Magen David Adom emergency service.



