Trump media advisor: His remark about Clinton is a joke

Republican candidate Donald Trump's media adviser said Trump's remark that he would have Clinton put in jail was only a joke.

During Sunday night's presidential debate, Trump said "if he were in charge, he'd put Hillary Clinton in jail."

However, in an interview with MSNBC Monday morning, she refused to promise that Trump won't appoint a special attorney to handle the Clinton emails case if he is elected president. She also said Trump's remark about jail expressed "a growing feeling of frustration among thousands of voters."