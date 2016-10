14:33 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 8, 5777 , 10/10/16 Tishrei 8, 5777 , 10/10/16 Worker falls, dies in Be'er Ya'akov A 30-year-old worker fell from the tenth floor of a building on Sapir Street in Be'er Yaakov. Magen David Adom personnel who arrived on the scene were forced to declare his death.







