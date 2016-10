14:30 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 8, 5777 , 10/10/16 Tishrei 8, 5777 , 10/10/16 Poland criticizes Russia for intention to use nukes Poland criticized Russia's intention to place nuclear missiles near the border. Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski verbally attacked Russia after the latter announced its intent to place missiles that can carry nuclear warheads on the border with Poland, saying Russia's response to NATO's actions in the area is "inappropriate."







