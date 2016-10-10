PM Netanyahu: We cry with the families of the murdered

PM Netanyahu sent condolences to the families of pensioner Levana Malihi and police officer Yosef Kirma, who were murdered yesterday in a terror attack in Jerusalem.

At the toast, which included all those working in the Prime Minister's office, he said, "Everyone in the Knesset remembers her radiant smile, and we cry together with her family and with the family of the heroic policement Yosef Kirma, who ended his life in an attempt to save the lives of many others."