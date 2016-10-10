British citizen Oliver Hart and Finnish citizen Bengt Holmström won the Nobel Prize in Economics for their research in contract theory and balance.
Both are economics professors at Cambridge University.
Tags:nobel prize
News BriefsTishrei 8, 5777 , 10/10/16
Nobel Prize in Economics winners announceed
