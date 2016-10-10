IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
13:11
Reported

News Briefs

  Tishrei 8, 5777 , 10/10/16

Nobel Prize in Economics winners announceed

British citizen Oliver Hart and Finnish citizen Bengt Holmström won the Nobel Prize in Economics for their research in contract theory and balance.

Both are economics professors at Cambridge University. 



Tags:nobel prize


Related Stories
Last Briefs