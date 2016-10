12:20 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 8, 5777 , 10/10/16 Tishrei 8, 5777 , 10/10/16 Israeli woman who died in Bolivia from Kibbutz Ketura The 28-year-old woman who died of altitude sickness while climbing a mountain in Bolivia has been identified as Tiki Kagan from the southern Kibbutz Ketura.







► ◄ Last Briefs