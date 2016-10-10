A 25-year-old motorcyclist skidded on Golda Meir Blvd. near Ramot Mall in Jerusalem and suffered moderate injuries.
News BriefsTishrei 8, 5777 , 10/10/16
Motorcyclist injured near Ramot Mall
A 25-year-old motorcyclist skidded on Golda Meir Blvd. near Ramot Mall in Jerusalem and suffered moderate injuries.
Magen David Adom personnel transferred him to Shaarei Zedek Hospital with injuries to his limbs.
