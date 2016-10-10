IsraelNationalNews.com

  Tishrei 8, 5777 , 10/10/16

Woman injured in Route 1 accident declared dead

A 28-year-old woman who was severely wounded in an accident near Sha'ar Hagai Interchange died of her wounds in Tel Hashomer Hospital.

20-year-old Aviad Elmalem from Ashdod was also killed in the crash.



