11:21
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 8, 5777 , 10/10/16
Woman injured in Route 1 accident declared dead
A 28-year-old woman who was severely wounded in an accident near Sha'ar Hagai Interchange died of her wounds in Tel Hashomer Hospital.
20-year-old Aviad Elmalem from Ashdod was also killed in the crash.
