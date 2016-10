French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said in a radio interview with "Inter" that France is planning to turn to the Hague International Court with a request to investigate war crimes in Syria.

"We refuse to accept Russia's shelling of Aleppo. France must work harder than ever to save Aleppo's citizens," Ayrault said.

"President François Hollande will take the situation in Syria into consideration when he meets with Putin later this month," he added.