10:15 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 8, 5777 , 10/10/16 Tishrei 8, 5777 , 10/10/16 Israeli dies of altitude sickness in Bolivia An Israeli died after suffering a rare complication of altitude sickness in Bolivia. The Israeli Foreign Ministry is in contact with Bolivian authorities regarding the transfer of her body to Israel. Because of the holidays, the transfer may take up to a week or more.







► ◄ Last Briefs