Death toll from Hurrican Matthew passes 1,000

On Sunday night the death toll from Hurricane Matthew reached 1,000.
The hurricane left Haiti devastated, and then continued on to Cuba and the southeastern coast of the US.
1.6 million Americans are still without electricity.
Tags:Hurricane Matthew
Tishrei 8, 5777 , 10/10/16
