A 30-year-old resident of Bnei Brak was detained Sunday for questioning.

He is suspected of driving on the sidewalk and endangering pedestrians.

His detention comes after a video of his car driving on the sidewalk was uploaded to the internet.

The suspect was released after questioning, and an indictment for endangering passersby will be filed against him.

The car's loudspeaker was confiscated and disassembled.