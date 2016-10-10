Danon: Insist PA condemn Jerusalem attack

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon sent a letter of notice to the UN Security Council after Sunday's terror attack in Jerusalem. The shooting attack killed two people and injured 6 more. Danon sent pictures of Gaza citizens celebrating the attacks, handing out sweets and waving posters with the terrorist's picture on them.

In his letter, Danon called on the UNSC to "insist that the Palestinian Authority stop the incitement immediately and condemn unequivocally the murders in Jerusalem." He added, "It's time the international community insist, clearly and unconditionally, that encouraging terror and turning terrorists into heroes is unnacceptable. The PA leadership must accept responsibility. Their silence after this horrific murder and these disgusting parties is deafening."