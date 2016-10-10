Polls show that 57% believe Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton won the second presidential debate, while only 34% believe that Republican candidate Donald Trump came out on top.
Tags:election 2016
|
07:11
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 8, 5777 , 10/10/16
Clinton wins second debate
Polls show that 57% believe Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton won the second presidential debate, while only 34% believe that Republican candidate Donald Trump came out on top.
Tags:election 2016
Related Stories
Last Briefs