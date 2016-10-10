MK Lavie: State should take responsibility for wounded soldier

MK Aliza Lavie (Yesh Atid) visited on Sunday the town of Ofra in Binyamin and called on the Defense Ministry to allow a soldier injured in combat to recover at his family's home despite the red tape preventing modifications to homes in Judea and Samaria.

"This is a heartbreaking story about a person who served his country in the IDF faithfully and with all his heart and was wounded, and the country that sent him to the battlefield must show sensitivity and take responsibility for the healing process."