Police arrest Arabs who filmed terror attack

Police on Sunday evening conducted a series of arrests of Arabs who expressed support for the terrorist attack in Jerusalem in which two Israelis were murdered.

Sources close to Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) said that in the hours after the attack, police acted throughout Jerusalem and arrested Arabs who handed out candies, prevented the establishment of a mourning tent near the home of the terrorist in Silwan, arrested Arabs who demanded that stores be closed in solidarity with the terrorist and arrested Arabs who filmed the attack while shouting "Allahu Akbar".