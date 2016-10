Highway 40 will be closed to traffice in both directions between 5:00 and 11:00 pm on Monday between the Tel Nof and Ekron 2000 Junctions, due to a memorial observance of the Paratrooper Brigade.

During those hours traffic will be diverted from those two junctions to Route 411. Motorists are asked to obey the instructions of police officers assigned to direct traffic in the area.