21:00 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 7, 5777 , 09/10/16 Tishrei 7, 5777 , 09/10/16 Delay destruction of Amona to stop Obama betrayal at UN Read more



Yesha leader warns that if the destruction of Amona is not delayed, United States President Barack Obama will have a pretext to betray Israel at the United Nations after the US elections. ► ◄ Last Briefs