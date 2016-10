A Palestinian Authority astrophysics professor accused of inciting violence against Israel was sentenced to seven months in prison on Sunday by an Israeli military court, according Agence France Presse. The PA Prisoners' Club said he was also fined 2,000 shekels (450 euros, $525) and could be released in a month if he is given credit for time served.

Imad Barghouti was arrested in April for comments posted on his Facebook page. He is suspected of ties to Hamas.