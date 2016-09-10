News Briefs

Chairwoman Shuli Moalem-Refaeli of the Jewish Home Knesset faction asked Public Safety Minister Gil'ad Erdan, Sunday, to put administrative detention orders on the heads of the Al-Murabitat and Al-Murabitoun groups, which harass non-Muslims on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. The terrorist who carried out the attack in Jerusalem, Sunday morning was involved in their activities.

Moalem explained, "These organizations are engaged in relentless incitement, providing false information to the Arab public that the state of Israel and its Jewish citizens harm or seek to harm the mosques on the Temple Mount."