Livni: Boycotting Joint List won't stop next attack

Member of Knesset Tzipi Livni (Zionist Union) attacked, Sunday evening, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman's proposed boycott of the Joint Arab List in the Knesset over the faction's boycott of the funeral of former prime minister Shim'on Peres.

Livni said, "Boycotting the Joint list will not save us from or stop the next attack. Instead of stopping the deterioration [of the situation] and preventing the coming year from becoming a year of terrorism, as we experienced last year, Netanyahu, led by Bennett, and Lieberman, is dealing in petty politics. This government is lost, without a path, without vision - which cannot provide security."