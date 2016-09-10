Barkat: We're in pain but standing tall

Mayor Nir Barkat of Jerusalem told those in attendance at the funeral of police officer Yossi Kirma, Sunday evening, "We are here today in great pain, but we are standing tall opposite our enemies. Amidst our terrible sadness we say that terrorism will not beat us. Jerusalem is our capital, we will develop it and we will build it."

Barkat promised, "We will increase the fight against incitement on social networks, which fosters a culture of martyrs. We will continue to act with mutual involvement, responsibility, unity, strength and determination. We will continue our daily routine during the Holidays of [the Jewish month of] Tishrei. We will not cancel events, we will not hesitate and we will never surrender."