Police officer Yossi Kirma, murdered in a shootout with a terrorist in Jerusalem, Sunday morning, was laid to rest, Sunday afternoon at the Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem.

Chief Superintendent Meir Namir, who heads the special Yamar police unit eulogized Kirma, saying, "You died the death of heroes. You died defending the people and the land. You were murdered by a terrorist scoundrel who plotted against us as they plot in every generation."