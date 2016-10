17:12 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 7, 5777 , 09/10/16 Tishrei 7, 5777 , 09/10/16 Giant suit against Defense Ministry dismissed The Tel Aviv District Court rejected, Sunday, a 52-million-shekel suit against the Defense Ministry by Meted Industries Limited. Meted claimed the Homefront Command acted negligently in 1999 when it relaxed standards from 1997 regarding the technical specifications for windows to be used in protected spaces for apartments. Meted claimed the relaxation was intentional, favoring competitors and eliminating demand for Meted's window.



► ◄ Last Briefs