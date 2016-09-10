IsraelNationalNews.com

  Tishrei 7, 5777 , 09/10/16

Funeral of civilian terror-attack victim Sunday evening

Levana Malichi, who was killed in Sunday morning's terror attack in Jerusalem, is scheduled to be laid to rest, Sunday evening, at the Har Hamenuchot cemetery in Jerusalem.

The funeral is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm.



