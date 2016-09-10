'Iron fist, determination, discretion against terror'

Former defense minister Moshe Yaalon has responded to Sunday's terror attack in Jerusalem by saying, "The struggle against Palestinian terrorism is complex, difficult and painful, and demand of us an iron hand and determination, along with composure and judgment."

Yaalon added, "If someone thinks that he'll deter us from having normal lives via a murderous shooting spree or other terrorist activities, he is mistaken. Israel knows how to pursue and lay its hands on those who seek our doom, anytime and anywhere, now and in the future."