Maariv reports Chairman Ayman Odeh of the Joint Arab List responded to Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman's call to boycott the faction, Sunday, by saying, "Lieberman's initiatives to harm the political representation of Arab citizens will boomerange on him and only strengthen us, so his intimidations will only strengthen the Joint List."

Odeh added, "We will continue to work in all spheres, including the parliamentary arena, to promote peace and equality."