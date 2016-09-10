Rivlin: Pilot's death a big loss for Israel

President Reuven Rivlin paid a condolence call on Sunday to the family of Major Ohad Cohen Nov, who was killed in the crash of his Air Force jet fighter plane last week. After hearing from Ohad's parents about his joy of life and love of flying, Rivlin said, “I read and heard so much about Ohad, and on these things alone it is clear what a great loss he is for his family, for his unit, and for all the Israeli people.”

Rivlin added, “Your pain is infinite, and no words can bring comfort at this terrible time. All that I can do is come and be with you, together with you in your pain.”