The Defense Ministry's Civil Administration for Judea and Samaria demolished, Sunday, eight buildings in the Arab outpost community of Khan Al-Ahmar, near the Jewish communities of Mishor Adumim and Giv'at Ham'yasdim, east of Jerusalem.

The outpost was set up near a military firing range. In recent years, caravilla decommissioned mobile homes had been put there under the sponsorship of the European Union.