News BriefsTishrei 7, 5777 , 09/10/16
Cleared for publication: Name of murdered woman
The name of the 60-year-old woman murdered in the Jerusalem terror attack today has been cleared for publication: Livna Hamama, a resident of Jerusalem.
The name of the policeman murdered in the attack has not yet been cleared for publication.
