News BriefsTishrei 7, 5777 , 09/10/16
Terrorists throw rocks at car in Binyamin
Terrorists threw rocks from a vehicle at a passing car at the Do'ar Junction heading towards Neria in the Binyamin region.
There are no injuries, and searches are underway at the scene for the terrorists.
