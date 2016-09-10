IsraelNationalNews.com

  Tishrei 7, 5777 , 09/10/16

Terrorists throw rocks at car in Binyamin

Terrorists threw rocks from a vehicle at a passing car at the Do'ar Junction heading towards Neria in the Binyamin region.

There are no injuries, and searches are underway at the scene for the terrorists.



