14:15 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 7, 5777 , 09/10/16 Tishrei 7, 5777 , 09/10/16 Hebrew University academic year delayed by two weeks A strike is delaying the opening of the new academic year at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem by two weeks due to a delay in the transfer of funds from the Finance Ministry, which are to contribute to supporting the pension budget of the institution.



► ◄ Last Briefs