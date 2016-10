14:08 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 7, 5777 , 09/10/16 Tishrei 7, 5777 , 09/10/16 American soldier receives rare double arms transplant Read more



Retired Marine Corps Sgt. John Peck, 31, received a double arm transplant in August and appeared before the cameras, for the first time on Wednesday, to show off his new arms. Peck served as a minesweeper which is considered to be one of the riskiest jobs. He was injured after a land mine exploded next to him in an operation in Afghanistan, causing him to lose both of his arms and legs.