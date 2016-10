11:59 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 7, 5777 , 09/10/16 Tishrei 7, 5777 , 09/10/16 PM praises 'quick and resolute' police work in attack PM Benyamin Netanyahu addressed the recent Jerusalem shooting attack at the opening of the cabinet meeting. "We experienced a shooting attack of a terrorist from a car. He hit several people. We are still verifying details, and forces are still working in the field. I want to wish success to those injured - and say that it appears from reports that Israeli police worked quickly and resolutely, pursuing the terrorist and eliminating him."



