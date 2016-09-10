11:52 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 7, 5777 , 09/10/16 Tishrei 7, 5777 , 09/10/16 MDA medic describes scene of Jerusalem shooting Paramedic Aron Adler, who arrived to the terror scene of the Jerusalem shooting attack, described what he experienced: "When I arrived on the scene on Haim Bar Lev Street I noticed a 60 year old woman with shot wounds in her upper body. She was unconscious with no heart rate and didn't seem to breath. We provided her with lifesaving, initial medical treatment and transferred her onto an MDA intensive care vehicle. She was evacuated to Hadassah hospital in critical condition. We then received a call that about two people were wounded on Shimon Hatzadik Street so I immediately headed over there with my motorcycle. When I arrived I noticed 2 males in their thirties. One was conscious and had hurt limbs, the other was unconscious and suffered wounds in his upper body. We quickly evacuated the two while hydrating them, stopping their bleeding, and medicating them for pains."



