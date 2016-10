10:44 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 7, 5777 , 09/10/16 Tishrei 7, 5777 , 09/10/16 Jerusalem terror: 6 injured Medics evacuated 6 who were injured to the hospital in the wake of the shooting attack in Jerusalem. Among the injured are a 60-year-old woman who is in critical condition. Another man is in serious condition, and the other four are in moderate condition.



