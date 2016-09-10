10:32 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 7, 5777 , 09/10/16 Tishrei 7, 5777 , 09/10/16 Jerusalem terror: Apparently attack by passing car The Jerusalem terror attacks in which 5 have been injured so far were apparently caused by shooting from a passing car at 2 points: near the National Police Headquarters and near the Shimon Hatzaddik neighborhood.



