The Jerusalem terror attacks in which 5 have been injured so far were apparently caused by shooting from a passing car at 2 points: near the National Police Headquarters and near the Shimon Hatzaddik neighborhood.
10:32
News BriefsTishrei 7, 5777 , 09/10/16
Jerusalem terror: Apparently attack by passing car
