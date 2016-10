German police hunting for a Syrian-born man suspected of planning a bomb attack on Saturday found explosives in an apartment they raided while looking for him, officials said, according to Reuters.

Police appealed to the public to call them with any information on the suspect, 22-year-old Jaber Albakr, who was last seen in the eastern city of Chemnitz wearing a black hooded top with a bright pattern on the front, the news agency said.