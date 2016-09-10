Yechimovich: I will fight any move to join the coalition

MK Shelly Yechimovich (Zionist Union) made clear on Saturday that if talks between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and the chairman of her party, Yitzhak Herzog, lead to her party joining the coalition, she would “fight the move with all my might,” as she put it.

"I will fight joining the government with all my strength. There is no scenario under which the Labor party will crawl into the right-wing government of Netanyahu,” she told Channel 10 News in an interview, adding that "there is no need to use the expression 'unity government'. This is not how a unity government looks, but rather a right-wing government. I am concerned for my party.”