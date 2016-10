00:04 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 7, 5777 , 09/10/16 Tishrei 7, 5777 , 09/10/16 Chabad rabbi beaten in Ukraine Read more



Chabad emissary Rabbi Mendel Deitsch was brutally attacked at Zhitomir's central station. Public is asked to pray for his recovery.