23:17 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 6, 5777 , 08/10/16 Tishrei 6, 5777 , 08/10/16 Trump's wife: His words are 'unacceptable,' 'offensive' Melania Trump, wife of Republican candidate Donald Trump, responded Saturday evening to the leaked video of Trump from 2005. "The words my husband used are unacceptable and offensive to me. This does not represent the man that I know. He has the heart and mind of a leader. I hope people will accept his apology, as I have, and focus on the important issues facing our nation and the world," she said.







