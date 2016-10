23:08 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 6, 5777 , 08/10/16 Tishrei 6, 5777 , 08/10/16 Melania Trump: Donald Trump’s words ‘unacceptable and offensive’ Read more



Melania Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, said Saturday his lewd comments caught on tape were "unacceptable and offensive to me" as the Trump campaign confronts the escalating fallout from the Friday from the surfacing of Trump's sexually suggestive remarks.