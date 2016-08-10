Former Governor of California and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has announced he will not vote for Trump.
His decision comes after haters leaked a video of Trump from 2005. In the video,Trump made lewd comments.
Tags:Trump
21:58
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 6, 5777 , 08/10/16
Schwarzenegger recants support of Trump
