  Tishrei 6, 5777 , 08/10/16

Schwarzenegger recants support of Trump

Former Governor of California and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has announced he will not vote for Trump.

His decision comes after haters leaked a video of Trump from 2005. In the video,Trump made lewd comments.



