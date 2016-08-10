IAEA chief: Iran deal is still fragile

The implementation of the nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers is still fragile, the head of the UN agency that polices Iran's side of the deal said on Friday, according to Reuters.

Iran and six major powers, including the United States, struck the agreement last year. It restricts Tehran's nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

