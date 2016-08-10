ICC has 'no deadline' on war crimes probe

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has no deadline for deciding whether to investigate alleged war crimes by Israel and Palestinian Arabs, an ICC official said on Friday.

"There is no time limit," the ICC's Phakiso Mochochoko told AFP during a visit to Israel and the Palestinian Authority (PA)-assigned territories.

