EU condemns latest Israeli construction

The European Union (EU) on Friday issued a statement condemning Israel for approving the construction of 98 homes on government-owned land in Shilo. The housing units are for residents of the community of Amona who are slated be evicted from their homes.

“This decision continues the accelerating trend of new settlement announcements since the start of 2016 and risks further separating Ramallah from Nablus and thus further undermining the contiguity of a future Palestinian state,” the statement said.

